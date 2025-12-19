News
the ballad of rooster jenkins
Songs
The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins – Song by Logic
Logic releases “The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins,” a reflective single tied to his growing storytelling universe and independent creative run.
By
Tallie Spencer
December 19, 2025
28 Views