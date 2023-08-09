C Dot Castro And Logic Trade Bars On “Masked Up”

C Dot Castro and Logic have some new heat on the street that many fans will eat up. These two have worked together extensively lately, and “Masked Up” is just another banger to add to their collection. For those who do not know, C Dot Castro has been in the underground scene for quite some time. He has put out a good amount of work since the mid-2010’s and he is looking to break free from that.

Additionally, he joined Logic’s own record label, Bobby Boy Records. Other artists on the label include Travis Stacey, JRB, Big Lenbo, Doctor Destruction, John Lindahl, and Kajo. It began in 2019, originally under Elysium, but that has obviously changed. Logic also partnered with Def Jam Records and Universal Music Group to make this happen. C Dot Castro brings a lot of energy to the track, providing the chorus and a full-fleshed out verse.

Are C Dot Castro And Logic A Dynamic Duo?

It makes you wonder if C Dot and Logic should come together for a collab album because their chemistry is so effortless on “Masked Up.” It was difficult to decide who has the better verse because both bring speedy flows and great rhymes. C Dot raps, “Spin it back like a ereh-ereh mix, mm Got that dope when you itch for the quick fix My whole life I’ve been running with misfits My whole life I’ve been up in the trenches.” The “ereh-ereh” bar is fun when you listen to it because C Dot is mimicking what a record sounds like when you push it back and forth.

What are your thoughts on this new track from Logic and C Dot Castro? Who has the best verse on the song? With all of their collaborations out should they drop a collab album? Give us your thoughts on all of the above, below in the comments section. Additionally, be sure to stay locked in with HNHH for all the latest new music and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, the boy stoned, no bedrock (bedrock)

Pick up the mic, and they head rock (head rock)

I got the sight, it’s a dead shot (dead shot)

No scope, headshot (ah)

