Joe Budden Accuses Logic Of Lying About Being Suicidal

Joe Budden and Logic have had a well-known feud for some time. Although Logic tends to forgive and forget, Budden is someone who will continue to send shots if he feels it necessary to do so. Well, over the years, Budden has taken aim at Logic countless times. He even once told the rapper he was the worst of all time and that he should retire immediately. Overall, these harsh comments have added up, and now, Budden is getting to a much harsher place.

The retired rapper turned podcaster was recently on The Pivot Podcast where he got to speak to Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. The conversation lasted about an hour, however, at one point, they talked Logic. Logic had previously said that Joe's comments made him suicidal at times. When this got brought up, Budden didn't react too kindly. In fact, he accused the artist of lying. It is a pretty massive accusation, although Budden did it so flippantly.

Read More: Joe Budden's "Halfway House" Turns 15

Joe Budden Speaks

“Logic is full of s***. I don’t believe him,” Budden said. “You can’t know and you can’t prove it. But Logic is full of s***… Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number – 1-800-whatever-the-f***-that-s***-was. Pandering b*llsh*t. Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful. And since he said [he experienced suicidal thoughts] I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of s***.” Whether or not Logic responds, remains to be seen. Regardless, this is a pretty low blow, even for Budden's standards.

With Joe going after Logic again, give us your thoughts on this feud, in the comments section below. Did he go too far this time? Should Logic fire back or just ignore this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Joe Budden On Lizzo: "That's Celebrities!"