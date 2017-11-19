Joe Budden Calls Logic “Weird” For Exposing His Mom For Using The N-Word

Joe Budden called out Logic on his podcast once again.

Joe Budden says that Logic is “weird” for recently “snitching” on his mom for having used the n-word. While appearing on Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast in May, Logic recalled a time his mother was stabbed for using the word. Flash forward a few months, and Joe Budden discussed the incident on a recent episode of his podcast.

“My mom got stabbed,” Logic recalled on Santino’s podcast. “Yeah, she was in the park, hit the hard ‘r’ on somebody, which she also did to me and my siblings all the time. She stepped out and thought it was all good and some bitch just yanked her up. They stabbed this bitch up. In her side and in her back. A couple times.”

Logic In Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Logic performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)

On Saturday, Budden played the clip on The Joe Budden Podcast and the co-hosts quickly started clowning Logic. “And you want me to think that this guy is okay with who he is and just his own skin and being himself?” Budden questioned. “What’s that about? That’s weird. Why you snitching on moms?”

From there, he brought up Logic signing his father to Bobby Boy Records in June. He added: “When he paraded his dad everywhere on a leash, I didn’t say nothing, but I did think it was odd. Then he signed his dad… seems familiar. That was the trend, like, 600 years ago. Getting paperwork on these n****s [laughs].” Check out the full clip below.

Joe Budden Calls Out Logic

It’s far from the first time Budden has come at Logic on his podcast. Earlier this year, he pleaded with the 33-year-old to retire from music. “Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you: please join me in retirement,” he said. “Never step near a recording device again! Throw your phone in the ocean! Be allergic to microphones! Promise your fans nothing! Don’t go to the studio ever again!” Logic eventually responded to the hate while speaking with MSNBC‘s Ari Melber, labeling Budden a “hater.”

