Cardi B Does The Mute Challenge During Final Renaissance Show

Over the weekend, the tour that has been capturing people's imaginations all summer ended. Beyonce played the final show of her legendary and record-breaking Renaissance tour in Kansas City. It was fitting that once again there were some major celebs in attendance. That's been the case for pretty much the entire tour with fellow musicians as well as actors, reality stars, athletes, and more popping up for various Beyonce shows all over the world.

For this final show, one of the biggest names in attendance was Cardi B. The "Bongos" rapper made sure not to miss what could be the final show Queen Bey plays for quite a while. For further proof that she's just as big of a Beyonce fan as anyone else, she shared a video of herself participating in the viral "Mute Challenge." For those that don't know, all tour Bey has been asking her entire crowd to go silent after a particular lyric on her song "ENERGY." While it took a few tries at first fans seem to have largely nailed down the challenge and it's taken center stage at more than a few tour stops. In the video she posted Cardi shows herself nailing the mute challenge despite others around her who don't quite have it down. Check out the clip below.

Cardi B Shows Her Love For Beyonce

Last month, Cardi B released her new single "Bongos." It saw her teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for a second time following their massive hit collaboration "WAP" back in 2020. The song made its debut at number 14 on the hot 100 before falling back to number 31 in its second week on the chart.

Cardi B also had to be honest with her fans about her long awaited 2nd album. She told fans the project wasn't coming until 2024 after speculation and rumors had run wild. What do you think of Cardi B nailing the mute challenge during Beyonce's final show on the Renaissance tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

