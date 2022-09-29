Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after. However, the platinum selling rapper, Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene. Fans flocked to social media to share their condolences and memories of the late legend following the news.

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

Coolio for sure one of my first super early childhood examples of a truly eccentric rapper. And crackin on ppl for having coolio braids was definitely a thing for a long time lol. Plus the Keenan & Kel theme song? Damn. He was everywhere. Fly high to a legend. — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) September 29, 2022

First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/Feu3wwe98S — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 29, 2022

Last year, Coolio made his return to music with an official comeback single entitled, “Out Fa The Bag” — his first track since re-signing with Tommy Boy records.

An official cause of death has not been revealed. Prayers to the late legend’s family.

