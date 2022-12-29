Months after Coolio passed away at age 59, it has been revealed that the rapper died without a will to control his estate.

According to The Blast, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate is estimated to be over $300,000. Assets reportedly include “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

Coolio poses during the Bay Area Music Awards at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 7, 1998 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

His seven children, all adults, were listed as “probable beneficiaries” after Coolio died without a will in place. They are also named as his next of kin, with Coolio’s ex-manager filing a probate to appraise his estate.

The Los Angeles native shocked the hip-hop community in September when he suddenly passed away.

According to his manager, Coolio was visiting a friend’s home and excused himself to use their bathroom. After some time passed and the friend hadn’t heard back, they checked on him and discovered him on the ground. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack prior to his death.

Following a brief hiatus, Coolio returned to the rap scene in 2021 with his single “Out Fa da Bag.” He rose to prominence in the ‘90s with his Kylian Mash collab “Gangsta’s Paradise” and for notably rapping on the theme song for Nickelodeon’s “Kenan and Kel.”

Per Billboard, the rapper spoke with the Crypto Island podcast shortly before his death and revealed a new side as he discussed his cryptocurrency knowledge.

“I am actually heavily invested into the metaverse,” he said. “I have a nice swath of land in the metaverse and barring the internet crashing or somebody dropping an EMP (electomagnetic pulse) on the whole world and there being no power, this would be a good deal.”

On the topic of climate change, Coolio revealed, “I’m not so much worried about it. By the time it gets to be a serious problem I’ll be long dead.”

The rapper leaves behind his seven children and a lasting rap legacy. R.I.P.

