It’s now been just over a month since the tragic passing of Coolio at 59 years old. While hip-hop continues to remember the “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist for all that he contributed to the culture over the years, his collaborators are doing their part to keep his memory alive by beginning to drop off posthumous tracks from the late lyricist.

On Friday (October 28), Cosmic Bounce Records dropped off a salacious new single called “Do You Want It,” on which Coolio worked alongside an Australian artist named Katija, using clever pop culture references to convey their hot and heavy feelings for each other.

“Cobra Kai, Chip and Dale when it’s time to strike/ I got soul in my pole: Magic Mike,” are among the bars crafted by the pair.

As HipHopDX notes, this past Friday was always intended as the release date for “Do You Want It.'” An official statement explains, “[This single] started life as a beat that instantly connected with Coolio via its fresh and fun ’90s-inspired sound.”

“Co-written by Coolio and Katija, produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Kris Beyrouthy, aka kb808 – the creative spark behind the head-turning beat, ‘Do You Want It’ went on to evolve into its jaunty end result.”

The female newcomer spoke on her own experience working with the Pennsylvania-born rhymer, saying, “Coolio truly was one of the world’s greatest and most iconic rappers of our time. He paved the way for rap and hip-hop music to break into the pop music scene and opened the door for many of the great hip hop artists to follow.”

“To be featuring on a song with one of my biggest idols in the hip hop music scene is absolutely surreal,” Katija added. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for the opportunity I had to work with Coolio. Even though our time was sadly cut short I will cherish the memories of time we spent together and the relationship we built.”

Stream “Do You Want It” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check back in with HNHH later for more release updates from all your favourite artists.

RIP Coolio.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m Shaka Zulu Whu-Lu you

My baby baby

I’m super sloppy on your lobby

Yeah, I’ll drive you crazy

[Via]