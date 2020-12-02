Posthumous Single
- SongsJuice WRLD Finds "The Light" On New SingleJuice WRLD's estate shares an uplifting new single.By Aron A.
- SongsYoung Dolph's Posthumous Single "Get Away" is Here"The estate of Young Dolph releases "Get Away" from his upcoming posthumous album, "Paper Route Frank."By Aron A.
- SongsCoolio's First Posthumous Single, "Do You Want It" Lands Via His Australian CollaboratorThe late rapper was working with Australian artist Katija on the salacious new song.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAaliyah & The Weeknd Blend Effortlessly On "Poison"Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson, promised that a new, posthumous album from his late niece will also include features from Drake and Chris Brown.By Erika Marie
- NewsMorray Shares Posthumous Mo3 Collab "In My Blood"In the visual, Morray visits Mo3's gravesite and honors the slain Dallas rapper.By Erika Marie
- NewsPrince Track "Born 2 Die" Is Just One Of Many From The Purple One's Vault"Born 2 Die," the newest drop from the dearly departed Prince, is the second released song from upcoming posthumous album, "Coming 2 America."By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Assists On Posthumous FXXXY Single "Yeah Kool"The Dallas rapper passed away a little over six months ago at 25-years-old.By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label HeadThe rapper's label confirmed the late Canarsie artist has more posthumous music on the way. By Madusa S.
- MusicJ Stone Says Another Nipsey Hussle Album Will "Definitely" HappenStone confirms that a new Nipsey Hussle album is coming. By Madusa S.
- NewsJuice WRLD & Benny Blanco Reunite On Posthumous Single "Real Sh*t"The track arrives on what would have been Juice WRLD's 22nd birthday. By Erika Marie