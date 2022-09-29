Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died at 59 on Wednesday.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that rapper’s passing shortly after the news broke. Posey explained a friend found the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in the bathroom of at a house in Los Angeles before an ambulance was called.

398150 16: Rapper Coolio performs at the taping of a public greeting for U.S. troops overseas December 5, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. Coolio will play the holiday greeting at his upcoming concerts for armed forces. (Photo by Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

Authorities suspect that he suffered a heart attack. Police launched a death investigation but they said there isn’t evidence leading them to believe in the involvement of foul play.

Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, issued a statement following his death. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon,” Finegan said. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coolio blew up on the West Coast with the release of 1995’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” though he’d built a reputation throughout California during his come-up. He locked in records with Ice Cube and Tupac before his break-out hit record, which landed in Michelle Pfeiffer’s 1995 film Dangerous Minds.

Pfeiffer was among those who shared tributes on their timeline following his death. The acclaimed actress described him as “nothing but gracious. She added “Gangsta’s Paradise” Grammy award-winning status was equally important in propelling the film’s success.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family.”

Aside from Pfeiffer, fellow hip-hop legends paid tribute to him. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, MC Hammer, and more. Ice Cube, who worked alongside Coolio on “Colorblind” off of Death Certificate, reflected on Coolio’s rise.

“This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio,” he wrote on Instagram.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Ice-T wrote, “Holly S–t!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe… This is so Fd up…”

Holly Shit!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe… This is so Fd up… https://t.co/gFWO6FDKUQ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 29, 2022

Ahead of his success in the mid 90s, Coolio was formerly a WC and The Maad Circle member before inking a deal. In the subsequent years, he inked a deal with Tommy Boy Records where he released, It Takes A Thief.

RIP Coolio.

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 29, 2022