Coolio
- MusicCoolio's Estate Receives $173K Demand From Alleged Assault VictimSaid money would stem from a decade-old default judgment in an assault case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoolio's Longtime Manager Takes Over His Estate With No Will In SightAfter no will was found for the late rapper, a Las Vegas judge approved the manager's motion for access to his estate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCoolio's Death: What We KnowSix months later after his demise, we're looking into the Rap icon's cause of death.By Ruby Adele
- MusicCoolio Had Three Bags Of Drugs With Him When He PassedThe coroner's report disputes initial claims that no drugs were found on the scene of his tragic loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoolio Died From Fentanyl, Coroner RevealsThe rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his tragic loss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCoolio's 7 Children Listed As "Probable Beneficiaries" After Rapper Died Without A WillThe rapper died this past September following a suspected heart attack.By Jada Ojii
- SongsCoolio's First Posthumous Single, "Do You Want It" Lands Via His Australian CollaboratorThe late rapper was working with Australian artist Katija on the salacious new song.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsStream Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” In Honor Of The Late Rapper's LegacyRIP CoolioBy Lamar Banks
- MusicCoolio Passes Away At 59The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend's bathroom. By Lamar Banks
- NewsCoolio Returns With Comeback Track "Out Fa The Bag"Coolio has returned to the fold with his official comeback single "Out Fa The Bag," his first since re-signing with Tommy Boy records. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCoolio "Take It To The Hub " VideoCoolio teams up with PornHub to put out his X-rated new "Take It To The Hub" video.By hnhh