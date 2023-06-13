Coolio’s alleged victim of assault recently demanded that the late rapper‘s estate pay her $173K stemming from an unresolved lawsuit. Back in 2011, Randa Davis sued him for allegedly jumping on her back and riding her like a bull after a September 2009 concert in Detroit, which not only injured but humiliated her. According to that suit, the Compton-raised MC was very drunk and invited Davis and a friend to a VIP area after the show for some clubbing when the incident occurred. A few years passed, and he allegedly ignored the filing until she sought default judgement. However, when an attorney appeared on his behalf after he caught wind, the judge still aware Davis the money in question back in 2013.

Ten years later, that default payment is the center of her demand to Coolio’s estate. From what Radar Online reports indicate, Davis put forth a creditor’s claim for $173,069.28 and claimed that she is still owed this money from the verdict. In her initial lawsuit, she alleged to have experienced “pain, disability, mental anguish, medical expenses, wage loss, loss of future earning potential and other damages” as a result of the incident. Given that she originally wanted $1 million in damages, it’s unclear whether this new demand is full or partial payment.

Read More: Coolio’s Death: What We Know

Coolio At The 1997 MOBO Awards

Coolio winner of best International hip hop act, The 1997 MOBO Awards, New Connaught Rooms, London, 10th November 1997. (Photo by JM Enternational/Getty Images)

However, this situation faces further complications when it comes to the beneficiaries of the “Fantastic Voyage” artist’s estate. Moreover, back in April, a judge sided with his manager’s motion to access these assets since Coolio passed away without a will in September of 2022. However, earlier reports indicated that the estate would likely split between his seven children. As such, perhaps there will be multiple sides trying to decide how to handle these demands, and the rest of what the hip-hop legend left behind.

Unfortunately, the rapper’s loss halted his plans to close out 2022 with big events. For one, he apparently came close to finalizing a deal for a 10-show residency in Las Vegas, specifically at the Westgate Resort & Casino. While these never came to fruition, he will live on through his family, projects in his honor, and the legacy and impact of his music. Perhaps his estate will also allow wrongs in his name to be rectified and finally laid to rest. For more updates and the latest news on Coolio, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Stream Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” In Honor Of The Late Rapper’s Legacy

[via]