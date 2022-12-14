Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who is the DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement provided to People on Wednesday.

Holker Boss wrote: “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 04: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum on August 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms)

She continued: “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker concluded.

TMZ reports that Boss’ death appears to be a suicide. Holker had reportedly been worried about his whereabouts after noting he left home without his car. Paramedics later found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a hotel in L.A.

In addition to his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss rose to fame on the show, So You Think You Can Dance. He was also a semifinalist on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, back in 2003. Later in his career, he appeared in both the Step Up movie franchise as well as Magic Mike XXL.

Boss and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago.

[Via]