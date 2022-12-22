Taking a step back from social media following her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ suicide death, Allison Holker returned with a heartbreaking tribute post on Wednesday (Dec. 21). Sharing a selfie the couple took prior to his unexpected passing, she shared “we miss you so much.”

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she penned on Instagram, garnering over one million likes in the hours since she created the post.

The pair celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before tWitch took his life. Both posted throwback wedding photos to honor the milestone.

tWitch competed on season three of So You Think You Can Dance, appeared in a number of films, and was also known for his work on The Ellen Show as a DJ and executive producer. Also a professional dancer, Holker and tWitch would often post their dance routines on social media.

The 40-year-old passed away earlier this month after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was discovered in a motel room located in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

In a statement to People shortly after her husband’s death, Holker candidly spoke about tWitch’s family values and legacy.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she told the outlet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Dancers tWitch and Allison Holker attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Holker then added, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

The famed dancer leaves behind his wife, their three shared children, and other loved ones. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

[Via]