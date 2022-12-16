Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.

In a video uploaded to social media, the Stomp The Yard star revealed that tWitch may have killed himself after losing his life savings in a bad investment.

“You guys don’t know what people are going through. People made investments. People do a lot of things, this is just a theory,” Short shares in the clip.

Saying that tWitch’s legacy “shall live on,” he continued, “But, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings possibly? Yeah, it gets rough.”

Short then added that he doesn’t “want to speak too much on that.”

Per TMZ, unnamed sources recently revealed that the So You Think You Can Dance star wasn’t struggling with finances prior to his death.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

After being discovered in a motel room, tWitch’s cause of death was later listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, as declared by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was known for his incredibly diverse dance skills and time spent as a DJ and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He and his family then received an outpour of support and tributes from his friends in the industry. Ciara, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and more spoke out about tWitch and the impact he had following the news.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres also honored the late entertainer, writing, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

tWitch leaves behind his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, and their three shared children.

