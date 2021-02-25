Columbus Short
- MusicColumbus Short Accuses Diddy Of Trying To Groom HimColumbus Short thinks Diddy was trying to groom him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Bizarrely Talks About Saving R. Kelly's VictimsFans didn't appreciate Short calling Kelly's victims "b*tches."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsDiddy Once Allegedly Booty Called Columbus ShortDiddy reportedly hit up Short at 2am the night after the BET Awards.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Columbus Short captures attention with his net worth: a blend of acting, music, and notoriety paints his legacy.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings LosstWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeColumbus Short Denies Being Abusive Following Domestic Violence Arrest: ReportThe "Scandal" actor was reportedly arrested following an altercation at his home with his wife.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Claims Britney Spears's Parents Called Him N-WordThe actor reportedly worked for the singer as a dancer and producer, and after they allegedly slept together, he claims her parents were upset.By Erika Marie