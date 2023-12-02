Diddy Once Allegedly Booty Called Columbus Short

Columbus Short has claimed that he once received a late-night booty call from Diddy. According to the actor and choreographer, Diddy called him at "2, 2:30 in the morning" to express sadness at Short not being at the BET Awards. However, Diddy continued to take things further, telling Short that he was staying at a nearby Hilton Hotel. However, when Short who else was over there, Diddy informed him he was alone.

Rumors that Diddy is closeted have long persisted throughout the music industry. "Diddy admitted to exposing Usher to older women, a hyper-sexual lifestyle, and trying to get him to lose his virginity when Usher was around 14/15," one person wrote on social media back in July. "Lest I digress, I believe Usher’s relations with women and his life might have been different had it not been for Mr. Love," another added in the same conversation.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Seems To Retract Claims About His Abuse Of Cassie

Diddy's Former Assistant Seemingly Calls Him "The Devil"

Elsewhere, Diddy's former assistant recently appeared to level some scathing comments at her former boss. "Black women end up being the sacrifice for the f-ckery. Last 11 years of my life, I have had to deal with EVERYONES nonsensical allegiance to the devil. I pray that ends. I don't think highly of any of you. Can't keep your head down + pretend sh-t is cool no more. Do better," Ms. Capricorn Clark wrote on her private X account.

The statement came days after the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with a third lawsuit of sexual assault. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with him in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people. The wave of allegations against Diddy has come after his former long-time partner Cassie released a series of horrific allegations against him in her own suit.

Read More: Luenell's Diddy Disdain On Display As She Draws Devil Horns On Picture Of Him

[via]