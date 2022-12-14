Stars are mourning the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss today after news of his untimely death circulated. Boss was famously known as Ellen Degeneres’s DJ on her talk show, but he acquired a massive following on TikTok. He and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, regularly shared dance videos and funny skits on social media, making news of his death even more jarring for fans.

It has been reported that Boss took his own life, and more information has been shared about the circumstances. Boss was reportedly found in a motel or hotel bathroom by a maid after he failed to check out of his room.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’s wife said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

There have been several tributes flooding social media, including one from Ciara. She shared a video of her dancing with Boss and included a prayerful caption.

“I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us,” wrote the singer. “I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time ❤️🙏🏽.”

Ellen Degeneres also expressed her devastation in an Instagram post.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

We continue to send our sincerest condolences to Stephen Boss’s loved ones. Check out a few of his memorable social media posts below.

