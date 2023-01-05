Nearly a month after Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his life by suicide, the famed DJ and dancer was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

Described by the Los Angeles Times as an “intimate” ceremony, the service was reportedly attended by tWitch’s family. A memorial is set to come later, allowing more of his friends and family to honor his memory.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Judge Stephen tWitch Boss. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Last December, tWitch passed away following a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. Known for being a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 40-year-old left behind his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children.

Sharing a selfie of the two following her husband’s death, Holker wrote on Instagram last month, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

tWitch’s shocking death came just days after the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, with Holker previously sharing intimate photos from their wedding day on social media.

Responding to the news on her social media, Ellen DeGeneres also shared in a tribute post last December, “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours.”

The comedian also posted a number of clips of tWitch featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, remembering tWitch’s friendly and hilarious personality.

The late entertainer’s presence will undoubtedly be missed by his loved ones and countless fans.

