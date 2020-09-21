the ellen degeneres show
- Pop CultureStephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ For Ellen DeGeneres, Dead At 40Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has passed away at the age of 40.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Claims Chris Rock Apologized To Her At Oscars AfterpartySykes co-hosted the Academy Awards and called Smith's actions "gross" while detailing her conversation with Rock.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Takes "High Road" With Kanye West, Says She's Always Be "Protective" Of HimKim Kardashian opens up about her "super zen" attitude when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye West.By Jordan Schenkman
- TVSteve Harvey Admits He's "Uncomfortable" Looking At Photo Of Lori Harvey On Michael B. Jordan's LapWhile chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, Steve said that his daughter's boyfriend is an impressive gift giver.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCiara Was Moved To Tears As Normani Praised Her For Influencing CareerNormani told Ciara that she helped "shape the artist and woman that I felt like I could be."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLudacris Explains How He Almost Missed His Daughter's BirthThe "F9" actor went on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" To Tell The StoryBy Taylor McCloud
- TVKim Kardashian Talks Babies, Defends Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's PDAKim Kardashian opened up about motherhood, family, and her thoughts on sister Kourtney's PDA-heavy relationship with Travis Barker.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureDon Cheadle Weds Brigid Coulter After Dating For 28 YearsThe couple shares two daughters together. Congrats!By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVan Jones Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be "An Unbelievable Attorney"There have been romance rumors regarding these two for months, but some claim they only have a working relationship.By Erika Marie
- TVWendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show CancellationWendy Williams sent a shot Ellen DeGeneres' way during her "Hot Topics" segment. By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVEllen Degeneres' Talk Show Is Coming To An EndThe Ellen Show will be ending after 19 seasons. By Aron A.
- TVSteve Harvey Praises Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan RelationshipSteve Harvey says he "tried" to not like Michael B. Jordan, but "he is one of the nicest guys."By hnhh
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Admits This Iconic R&B Singer Was His First CrushLil Nas X revealed who his childhood celebrity crush was on yesterday's episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and it's very relatable.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureChris Rock Jokes Tiffany Haddish Went Bald After Drinking Mushroom TeaThe comedian couldn't help but poke fun at his newly-bald friend.By Erika Marie
- TVEllen DeGeneres Reacts To Controversy During Return To Talk ShowEllen DeGeneres and her show were accused of fostering a toxic work environment.By Alexander Cole