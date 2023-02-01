The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss stars in the newest campaign from Gap. The limited-edition capsule collection is a collaboration between Gap and Haitian-owned menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the [Brooklyn Circus] community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi [Theodore’s] work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release for the campaign reads.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 04: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum on August 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms)

Gap will also be making a donation to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’ honor.

Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, also shared a statement following the release of official campaign images. She writes: “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, later admitted on her Instagram Story that she went to call her son after seeing the campaign.

“I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad!” she wrote. “Then I remembered.”

Boss died by suicide, last month, at the age of 40. He and Holker had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days prior. He is survived by his wife, and their three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3

Boss was perhaps best known for his work as the former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also competed on So You Think You Can Dance.

Check out the campaign featuring Stephen “tWitch” Boss below.