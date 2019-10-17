clout
- SongsOffset & Cardi B Silence Their Critics On New Single "Jealousy"Offset and Cardi B do it again with the release of "Jealousy," alongside its "Baby Boy" inspired visual starring Taraji P Henson.By Aron A.
- GramLatto Claims Not To Know Man Who Says They Dated: "Get This Weirdo Page Deleted"The man denies he's clout chasing and stands firm on the rapper being his ex-girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- GramBobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With RapperA "joke" by Xavier Raza turned into social media chaos for the rapper, and now Raza is back with a detailed apology after allegedly receiving death threats.By Erika Marie
- SportsIG Model Brags About LeBron James Looking At Her Post & Gets DraggedGhazal Tavoosi posted a screenshot of Bron's name as a viewer along with a rejection, stating, "Still a no for me." The internet was not kind.By Erika Marie
- GramTyrese Calls Out Artists Who Are Doing The Most For AttentionTyrese says he misses the days when popularity "was actually based on TALENT." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNBA Youngboy's Ex Jania Says What Really Matters After Rapper's ArrestJania Meshell, the mother of NBA Youngboy's son Kacey, denies chasing clout off the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Responds To Ray Vaughn After Rapper Shares Video With HerSaweetie exposes Ray Vaughn after the rapper tried to make it seem as though she was moving on from Quavo with him.By Alex Zidel
- GramPlayboi Carti Confronted By Man Who Immediately Threatens HimThe man filmed the entire altercation and posted it to social media.By Alexander Cole
- GossipTiny Harris Shades T.I.'s Alleged Victim With Subliminal MessageTiny speaks some more on Sabrina Peterson's allegations against T.I., implying that she's chasing clout.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Blasts "Users" Who "Hang With [Her]" Because Of Lil WayneThe reality star had a few words for the "new people in the industry" who latch on for clout.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwin Youtube Stars Arrested For Staging Fake Bank RobberyClout is a helluva drug. By Noah John
- MusicCardi B Fiercely Snaps At Rapper Accusing Her Of Stealing LyricsCardi B claps back at Dela Wesst, a rapper accusing her of stealing lyrics in "Clout" and the "Thotiana" remix.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDaBaby Calls Out Clout-Chasers "Who Only Speak Out For Likes & Comments"DaBaby shared a message about speaking out against police brutality, detailing his own experiences and calling out those who don't understand the reality.By Lynn S.
- GramJordyn Woods Gets Trolled For Going To Kobe Bryant's Gym For CloutOne of Jordyn Woods' followers remarked that suddenly working out at Mamba Sports Academy seemed "clout-ish."By Noah C
- MusicCardi B Gives Update On Next Album & Shares Advice On How To Snag A BallerThe rapper still doesn't have a release date in mind.By Erika Marie
- GramNipsey Hussle's Friend Calls Out People Who Showed "Fake Ass Love" For Late RapperHe wanted to know where all the Nipsey love has gone.By Erika Marie
- MusicFreeway Rick Ross Believes Entertainers Would Rather Be Famous Than RichIt's all about the image, not necessarily the cash flow.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Chastises Fans Who Promote Rap Beef: "Nothin' Comes Good From It"He just wants everyone to chill out.By Erika Marie
- GramTank Gives Thanksgiving PSA To Those Who Film Themselves Helping The NeedyHe doesn't think people should use the less fortunate for clout.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCardi B Turned On By Offset: "I Want Some Grammy Nominated D*ck"Offset and Cardi B are nominated for "Clout."By Alex Zidel
- GramOffset Buys Himself A Luxury Whip To Celebrate Grammy NominationJust a little somethin'.By Erika Marie
- AnticsDrake & Cardi B Appear To Get Cursed Out By Young Kid They Gave Advice ToThe nerve of some people's children.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Welcomes Cardi B & Baby Kulture On Stage For "Clout" Performance: WatchFamily affair. By Chantilly Post