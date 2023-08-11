Offset Shares Timeline For His New Album Release With Fans

Offset fans have been waiting a long time for a new solo album from the former Migos rapper. His previous album Father Of 4 released all the way back in 2019. The project was quite successful reaching number 4 on the Billboard 200 and sporting an impressive feature list. Big Rube, J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane all made appearances in the tracklist. Just last week Offset teamed up with Cardi B once again for a new single called “JEALOUSY” that saw them leaning into their public visibility as a couple.

Now according to All Hip Hop, in a new interview with Apple Music 1 Offset shared some details on his forthcoming follow-up. “Yeah, we’re coming in October but right now we’re just applying pressure. Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going,” he explains. He also went on to further elaborate on how the rollout is expected to unfold. “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more of who Offset is, creatively.”

Offset’s Ongoing Album Rollout

The rollout for “JEALOUSY” alone was quite involved. They posted a trailer for the song starring Offset alongside recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis. In a recent interview he explained how he secured Curtis’ presence and it’s a lot simpler than you’d think. All she wanted was for the rapper to follow her back on Instagram and she was in.

Earlier this year Offset showed love to his former Migos collaborators. He surprised fans by teaming up with Quavo for a joint performance during the BET Awards. The performance was designed to pay tribute to the group’s third member Takeoff, who was tragically murdered last year. Both artists have repeatedly taken any available opportunities to tribute Takeoff as both a person and a rap innovator since his death. What do you think of Offset’s new solo album coming in October? Let us know in the comment section below.

