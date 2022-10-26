Kanye West’s 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, is back on the charts as Chart Data has confirmed that the project popped back up on the Billboard 200 this week.

The Life of Pablo was released back in February 2016 but went through numerous changes in the time afterward. The project finished with a tracklist of 20 songs, and debuted atop the US Billboard 200 after selling 90,000 album-equivalent units. The album was initially only available on Tidal and was reportedly subject to over 500,000 illegal downloads within 24 hours of its release.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

All-in-all the project boasts appearances from a long list of artists, including The-Dream, Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Kid Cudi, Desiigner, Rihanna, Young Thug, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla Sign, Vic Mensa, Sia, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Sampha.

The Life of Pablo went on to be nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but ultimately lost out to Chance the Rapper’s third mixtape Coloring Book.

News of the album’s revival comes as West has been dropped by numerous brands for his controversial remarks over the last several weeks. He’s lost business with Gap, Foot Locker, Adidas, and many more for blaming George Floyd’s death on fentanyl and threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, among other erratic incidents.