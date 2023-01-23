It was a lit weekend in Dubai. Celebrities emerged to the luxurious United Arab Emirates city for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal by the time Beyoncé took the stage. It marked the Houston singer’s first show in four years, so naturally, fans across the world were excited to hear what she was bringing to the stage.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Though there was a no-filming policy, it seems like many patrons managed to break the rule. Footage emerged shortly after Beyoncé took the stage in Dubai, alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy, and delivered a top-tier performance of hit records.

Beyoncé’s set list officially emerged online following the jaw-dropping performance. However, the set didn’t necessarily include some of her biggest records or her most recent ones. The set consisted of 17 songs in total but there was an absence of records like “Single Ladies” as well as anything off of Renaissance. Beyoncé went down memory lane with songs like “Naughty Girl,” “Ave Maria,” “Beautiful Liar,” and more.

Though fans in Dubai didn’t get to catch Beyoncé’s debut of anything off of Renaissance, it appears that Bey’s inching towards a summer tour. Last year, she confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road in support of Renaissance. However, she hasn’t announced any concrete dates as of yet.

We’ll keep you posted on any more details surrounding Bey’s upcoming tour. Check out the full setlist below.