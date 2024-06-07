Lupe Fiasco Continues To Lyrically Dazzle With New Single "CAKE"

Surprise, he did it again.

Lupe Fiasco is not messing around. The rapper famously had a rough patch in his career in the 2010s, but he's really regained his footing and reclaimed his reputation as one of the best rappers walking the planet. Fiasco has been teasing his upcoming album SAMURAI online, and the title track proved that he was going to take full advantage of the metaphor of him being a lyrical master. The wordplay was dense and the production was tasteful. The trend thankfully continues with this new track, "CAKE."

Lupe Fiasco wisely reunites with producer Soundtrakk, who is responsible for absolute classic Lu singles like "Superstar" and "Kick, Push." The new song lacks the catchy chorus of those singles, but the verses are absolutely staggering. The Chicago rapper doesn't waste any time, and immediately launches into a multi-syllable rhyme scheme that parallels, among other things, the death of singer Janis Joplin with the apocalypse. It makes sense in context, but the wordplay is so dense that it helps to actually pull up the lyrics and read along. The important distinction between current Lu and dark age Lu, though, is that it sounds good. Regardless of what goes over the listener's head, "CAKE" is another jazzy boom bap standout that has us excited for SAMURAI.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Trolls People Calling Him A Kendrick Lamar Hater

Lupe Fiasco Drops Another Stellar Album Teaser

Quotable Lyrics:

Scary how I'm optimistically obstinate

Ain't no domino, on my dominance when I'm dropping this Janis Joplin droplets

It sounds like the apocalypse mixed with Christopher Wallace's topics on top of

It's inside my esophagus