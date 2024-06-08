Smino Delivers Clever Bars Galore On Summer-Ready Jam "Polynesian"

Smino is now 2/2 this year.

Smino has one of the most unheralded pens in all of hip-hop right now. Whether you want comedy, braggadocious, or reflective bars, the St. Louis, Missouri native has got you covered. On top of that, he has a great ear for beats, as he is always finding something unique, but not too inaccessible. Perfect example, "Polynesian," the latest single from Smino. This is the second release from the multi-talent this year and it comes after a three-and-a-half-month hiatus.

"Polynesian" follows up on "mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months", a blistering banger with a nasty, soulful trap beat with an unrelenting number of flow switch ups. This latest track is a little more carefree, especially when it comes to the instrumental. It features some beautiful piano leads, shimmering synths, and an overall airy feel. Across its 3:00 runtime, Smino raps with so much personality per usual with so many one-liners that make you want to read the lyrics and break them down. A lot of fans were excited for this one, including some star musicians like Metro Boomin. The St. Louis showed loved to his hometown neighbor by responding to the rapper's request to comment "🍿’s if you ready". Hopefully, we get a collaboration from them soon.

Listen To "Polynesian" By Smino

Quotable Lyrics:

She on my d**k, my legacy all on her chin
She all moody, gettin' that thing and I leave, she all moody
I'm the one holdin' the lens, I'm unruly, I never stop goin' in
I'm in the yard workin' it, rackin' it in
Bada** b**** with me, think I'm Joey, fat a** lips
Angelina Jolie, when I Photoshop, I ain't talkin' Adobe

