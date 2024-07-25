Smino & Cousin Stizz Answer The Call On "Nokia" Single

We need that new Smino LP.

Smino may not be the biggest star in the rap game, but man is he not one of the most consistent going right now? The St. Louis, Missouri do-it-all artist never seems to truly disappoint whether it be in terms of singles or projects. We can certainly say that as of now as well, because everything he has put out in 2024 has been nothing short of sensational. In Febraury, Smino would come back strong with "mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months". This track was released to essentially remind people that he's got it like that. Then, just a few months later, he would give us "Polynesian". A fun summer banger with loads of character and blissful production. Now, Smino is back just before the end of July with "Nokia".

This single sees the "Wild Irish Roses" MC tack on a Cousin Stizz feature, making it his first collaboration of the year. On "Nokia", these two give you some bars about linking up with a female. While we would say this isn't Smino's best work out of the three, it is certainly another respectable outing. One of most fun moments on the record is the inclusion of the original Nokia ringtone from back in the day at the beginning. Additionally, the chorus is clever and delivered in such a goofy and creative fashion. "I sent you this s*** from a Noki-a / This b**** eat me up like some gnocchi, uh / Yeah, I whip the Tesla, it ain't got no key, bruh / I was f***in' shawty on the lowski, hush". At this point we just want the new Smino album.

"Nokia"- Smino & Cousin Stizz

Quotable Lyrics:

I rеally can ball, I can hoop (Splash)

And me and your bitch in cahoots (Me)

Only thing I know is win, no tie, don't bе wearing no suits (Me)

I'm in here sipping my sins, been smoking my sorrows aloof (Me)

Hop in the stu and go stup', I put the "ooh" in the Lou