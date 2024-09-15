Kal Banx Releases Smooth "HOP OUT CHO FEELINGS" With Smino & Buddy

Kal Banx is a producer from Dallas, Texas. He first made his name by producing tracks on Revenge Of The Dreamers III, before moving on to Isaiah Rashad , SiR, and Smino . He officially became part of Top Dawg Entertainment's team of in-house producers in 2021. His latest track features Buddy and the aforementioned Smino, who both skate over a smooth beat with a soul sample in the background. Smino's verse sounds particularly effortless, sounding similar to Krayzie Bone in terms of how he flows on the track. It also features some of Smino's trademark singing passages. Everything comes together to create a track that would not sound out of place on one of his albums.

"HOP OUT CHO FEELINGS" is the latest appearance for Smino. Earlier this year, he released the singles "Polynesian," "Nokia," and "mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months." He claimed in January that he had three albums ready to be released in 2024. However, none of those albums have seen a release yet. His previous album, Luv 4 Rent, was released in October 2022. At the end of 2023, he joined Noname and Saba to premiere a new song by their Ghetto Sage supergroup during Noname's Tiny Desk Concert. Buddy released his latest album, Don't Forget To Breathe, this past March. His album also featured Smino, marking their first release together in years. They both appeared on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III's track "1993." As for Kal Banx, the next time fans will probably hear production from him on an album is when Isaiah Rashad's next release comes. Rashad has yet to announce a release date, but confirmed its existence earlier this year. Stream the new song and watch the music video from Banx, Buddy, and Smino below.