Kal Banx & Isaiah Rashad Connect & Kickback On Mellow "Sunstory"

The TDE producer has been on a hot streak as of late.

However, the hitmaker has spent most of his time in the industry lending a hand to other MCs. But it seems like Kal Banx is getting ready to drop his first solo project because he's back with "Sunstory." This record comes just a few weeks after the release of "HOP OUT CHO FEELINS" with Smino and Buddy. If you have heard that, it's a pretty lowkey trunk-knocker with crisp bass and melodic performances. The same goes for "Sunstory," which features the most chill MC on the TDE label, Isaiah Rashad . These tracks are very cohesive sonically, the cover artworks are almost identical, which means an album has to be on the horizon... right?

If you don't know who Kal Banx is, you may want to do your homework on the TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) producer. He's been behind some of the best singles and projects over the last several years. 2024 has especially been a strong year for the steady veteran, though. Banx has his prints all over Doechii's excellent breakout mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. ScHoolboy Q got some assistance from him on BLUE LIPS. But don't think he's only favoring his label mates. Banx produced Denzel Curry 's "Walkin," several Baby Keem tracks from DIE FOR MY B****, as well a few from Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

