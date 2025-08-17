Ready for his moment, Kal Banx assembles a who's who roster of super friends to help create his best work yet in the debut album, RHODA.
Stepping from behind the boards, the Grammy-winning producer doubles up on the debut to prove how limitless his creativity truly is. Released on TDE, it is safe to say that the quality of the debut is top-tier regardless of its abundance.
The project boasts an impressive roster of collaborators including Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Maxo Kream, Smino, Buddy, Mez, Baby Tate, Pink Siifu, and Childish Major. Banx helms most of the production, with additional touches from Thelonious Martin, Mez, and close collaborators.
Named after his late mother, the debut is built around Kal rediscovering himself. He explores various themes such as explore themes of home, identity, and grief.
On Grief, he said, “Grief puts certain things into perspective that you don’t even realize you have until they’re gone.”
With RHODA, Banx steps into the spotlight not just as a producer, but as an artist with a distinct narrative. The album frames his personal loss and artistic growth as inseparable forces shaping his legacy.
RHODA - Kal Banx
Official Tracklist
Disc 1
SEQOUIA ft. ROSE GOLD
400 ft. PINK SIIFU, REGGIE & OUTLAW MEL
TECH TECH TECH ft. HITECH. YAKIYN & FELIX!
IG ft. BABY TATE
CRUCIAL ft. KING MILO
CHICKEN ft. MEZ
STEPPING STONE
LOSE CONTROL
SPILL ft. MAXO
1019
574
STAY WITH ME
Disc 2
HOP OUT CHO FEELINS ft. SMINO & BUDDY
ROB THE ROBBER ft. MAXO KREAM
ONNALO ft. AUDREY NUNA
BACK IT UP ft. CHILDISH MAJOR, AKEEM, SIR & KENT JAMZ
MOB ft. SIR
CARE NOW ft. AUDREY NUNA
A WORD 4M MEL ft. OUTLAW MEL
BOSS UP ft. THE ICHIBON DON & DAYLYT
0022ZAY ft. ISAIAH RASHAD
SUN STORY ft. ISAIAH RASHAD
IT AINT RIGHT ft.C.S ARMSTRONG
MEMO2
MAMA PAIN ft. C.S ARMSTRONG