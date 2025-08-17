Ready for his moment, Kal Banx assembles a who's who roster of super friends to help create his best work yet in the debut album, RHODA.

Stepping from behind the boards, the Grammy-winning producer doubles up on the debut to prove how limitless his creativity truly is. Released on TDE, it is safe to say that the quality of the debut is top-tier regardless of its abundance.

The project boasts an impressive roster of collaborators including Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Maxo Kream, Smino, Buddy, Mez, Baby Tate, Pink Siifu, and Childish Major. Banx helms most of the production, with additional touches from Thelonious Martin, Mez, and close collaborators.

Named after his late mother, the debut is built around Kal rediscovering himself. He explores various themes such as explore themes of home, identity, and grief.

On Grief, he said, “Grief puts certain things into perspective that you don’t even realize you have until they’re gone.”

With RHODA, Banx steps into the spotlight not just as a producer, but as an artist with a distinct narrative. The album frames his personal loss and artistic growth as inseparable forces shaping his legacy.

RHODA - Kal Banx

Official Tracklist

Disc 1

SEQOUIA ft. ROSE GOLD

400 ft. PINK SIIFU, REGGIE & OUTLAW MEL

TECH TECH TECH ft. HITECH. YAKIYN & FELIX!

IG ft. BABY TATE

CRUCIAL ft. KING MILO

CHICKEN ft. MEZ

STEPPING STONE

LOSE CONTROL

SPILL ft. MAXO

1019

574

STAY WITH ME

Disc 2

HOP OUT CHO FEELINS ft. SMINO & BUDDY

ROB THE ROBBER ft. MAXO KREAM

ONNALO ft. AUDREY NUNA

BACK IT UP ft. CHILDISH MAJOR, AKEEM, SIR & KENT JAMZ

MOB ft. SIR

CARE NOW ft. AUDREY NUNA

A WORD 4M MEL ft. OUTLAW MEL

BOSS UP ft. THE ICHIBON DON & DAYLYT

0022ZAY ft. ISAIAH RASHAD

SUN STORY ft. ISAIAH RASHAD

IT AINT RIGHT ft.C.S ARMSTRONG

MEMO2