Kal Banx Scores Another Winning Collab With "MOB" Featuring SiR

Kal has to be close to announcing the album... right?

It may be Kal Banx's best beat from this recent stretch of presumed album teasers. So far, the "Walkin" beat maker has dropped "HOP OUT CHO FEELINS" WITH Smino and Buddy, as well as "Sunstory" with Isaiah Rashad . These sound fairly different than "MOB," as they are extremely hazy and low-key. This latest addition to the rollout is a little sunnier and clearer. SiR's vocal chops contribute to that as the previous guests tend sound a bit more restrained (not in a bad way though). Particularly, Smino and Rashad. On the track, the HEAVY artist gets braggadocious by intimidating the competition with threats and wealth flexes. At this point, we remain in the dark on a Banx album title or release date, but we have to assume that we are closer than ever.

Kal Banx is one of the most underrated producers going right now and its partially due to his killer sampling ability. His newest single, "MOB," which features fellow TDE label mate SiR, incorporates one of the funkier ones we've heard so far. The origins of it remain up the air, with fans clamoring to find out what it comes from. Some are claiming it's Hindi song of some sort. But regardless, it grabs your attention right from the start of the track and in a great way. It's a high-pitched series of vocals and they are so damn entrancing.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.