Kal Banx Scores Another Winning Collab With "MOB" Featuring SiR

Kal Banx is one of the most underrated producers going right now and its partially due to his killer sampling ability. His newest single, "MOB," which features fellow TDE label mate SiR, incorporates one of the funkier ones we've heard so far. The origins of it remain up the air, with fans clamoring to find out what it comes from. Some are claiming it's Hindi song of some sort. But regardless, it grabs your attention right from the start of the track and in a great way. It's a high-pitched series of vocals and they are so damn entrancing.
It may be Kal Banx's best beat from this recent stretch of presumed album teasers. So far, the "Walkin" beat maker has dropped "HOP OUT CHO FEELINS" WITH Smino and Buddy, as well as "Sunstory" with Isaiah Rashad. These sound fairly different than "MOB," as they are extremely hazy and low-key. This latest addition to the rollout is a little sunnier and clearer. SiR's vocal chops contribute to that as the previous guests tend sound a bit more restrained (not in a bad way though). Particularly, Smino and Rashad. On the track, the HEAVY artist gets braggadocious by intimidating the competition with threats and wealth flexes. At this point, we remain in the dark on a Banx album title or release date, but we have to assume that we are closer than ever.
"MOB" - Kal Banx & SiR
Quotable Lyrics:
I'ma tell you want I want
I don't need me a reason
Cut the check or I'm leaving
A flight in the morning, a flight in the evening
Pay 'em no time, I ain't got no time
Paid my dues, I don't pay no mind