Cousin Stizz

Date of Birth
Oct. 1, 1992 - Age 31
Hometown
Dorchester, Mass.
Social
Artist Bio

With the city of Boston on his shoulders, your favorite cousin might become your favorite rapper b4 the day gone. 23 and aging, Cousin Stizz has a cool kid flow with the swag of Skate P – although we’ve heard the dude doesn’t fuck with comparisons. After his track “Shoutout” caught a case of the OVO co-sign (a video surfaced of Drake dancing to the song shitfaced at his own birthday party), the Mass. rapper caught mass attention and dropped the summer-tacular Suffolk County mixtape to rave reviews. The talent of Stizz has been turning heads ever since, with fans becoming superfans becoming creeperfans over night. Cousin Stizz released his follow-up mixtape MONDA in July 2016.

Top Songs
Top Albums & Mixtapes
