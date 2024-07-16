Denzel Curry Lets Loose On ASAP Rocky-Assisted Banger "HOODLUMZ"

The energy is through the roof.

Denzel Curry has attempted and excelled at so many styles it can be difficult to determine which version of him we're going to get. The teaser tracks for his upcoming album have been varied in sound and vibe, but "HOODLUMZ," the album's latest single, is Zel at his most aggressive. The rapper links up with ASAP Rocky and PlayThatBoiZay for a banger that boils down the aggressive of Raider Klan and ASAP Mob to two electric minutes.

PlayThatBoiZay kicks "the song"HOODLUMZ" off, establishing a frantic rhyme scheme that makes the whole thing feel like half a minute instead of two (complimentary). ASAP Rocky holds down the third and final verse in typically stylish fashion. The beat, with its eerie synths and busy drum pattern, sounds like the sort of thing that would end up on Cozy Tapes, so it's no surprise that Rocky blends perfectly. That being said, Denzel Curry is the main reason to listen to "HOODLUMZ." The Florida rapper is sharp as ever with characteristically stellar bars. "Spinnin, now we lay 'em out the top. Capital punishment like we were backed by the government," he raps. "Boys on my avenue runnin' it." The album can't get here fast enough.

Denzel Curry Demolishes His Latest Posse Cut

Quotable Lyrics:

We made you history, 'cause we rewrote it

Wet up your body, that n**ga eroded

Move with emotion, you left with no motion

If it ain't opps, what the f*ck am I smokin'?