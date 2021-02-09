tiktok challenge
- MusicNLE Choppa's Daughter Does The One Bad Word ChallengeHis daughter had an absolutely adorable response to it.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTikTok's 7 Most Dangerous ChallengesSome of those extreme trends have landed users in hospital.By Demi Phillips
- MusicCreators Of "Cuff It" Challenge Haven't Received Beyoncé TicketsThey're waiting.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Is Proud Of Son For Apologizing Over Michael B. Jordan Death HoaxAfter her 16-year-old son pranked her by saying Michael died (and later issued a earful apology), the actress hopes he learned from his mistakes.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChicago PD Claims TikTok Trend Is To Blame For Massive Increase In Vehicle TheftsThe trend teaches the public how to start a Kia or Hyundai with only a USB cable or phone cord, nBy Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby's Son Recreates "Freestyle" For Viral TikTok ChallengeLil Baby's son Jason channels his father's energy for the TikTok studio challenge.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil WayneReginae is definitely her father's biggest fan.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture9-Year-Old Nylah Anderson Dies After Attempting TikTok "Blackout Challenge"She passed away in her room while her family was at home, unaware of what was going on. TikTok issued a statement about Nylah's death.By Erika Marie
- Music50+ Students Suspended Over Nardo Wick "Who Want Smoke" TikTok VideoOver fifty students were suspended for participating in a TikTok challenge for Nardo Wick's song "Who Want Smoke."By Alex Zidel
- GramOmarion Issues Challenge After His Dance Moves Go Viral On TikTokFans have been teasing the singer after an old performance was circulated on the platform, but Omarion is loving it.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTikTok Will Delete Crate Challenge Videos If They "[Glorify] Dangerous Acts"The company doesn't often make statements about "challenges" that go viral on its platform, but this one has caused concern.By Erika Marie
- MusicWestside Gunn & Benny React To Viral Griselda TikTok ChallengeWestside Gunn and Benny The Butcher react after a TikTok challenge set to a "Supreme Blientele" track begins to circulate on social media. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe TikTok Music Takeover2020's most downloaded app has made a serious impact on charting music, and continues to elevate new artists in 2021.By hnhh
- MusicNatasha Bedingfield Breaks The Internet With Cheeky "Unwritten" TikTok DanceThe songstress joined in on the recent TikTok trend remixing her hit "Unwritten." By Madusa S.
- RandomFuture & Dess Dior Surprise Fans With Their #JuneBugChallenge TikTokIt must be real if he did a dance challenge with her. By hnhh
- MusicCardi B Refutes Accusations She Makes Songs Specifically For TikTok ChallengesAs the #UpChallenge has begun to circulate, the rapper has defended her previous performances including her own choreography.By Erika Marie