TikTok’s 7 Most Dangerous Challenges

TikTok's greatly evolved since it took the world by storm during the COVID-19 lockdown. The app has provided users with a creative outlet to share their talents, ideas, and experiences. However, while TikTok has brought many users moments of joy and entertainment, it has also witnessed the emergence of some shocking challenges. These dangerous trends have often posed significant risks to the safety and well-being of its users. Several dangerous TikTok trends have emerged over the years, and their consequences have been detrimental to many. As a matter of fact, some TikTok challenges have resulted in death.

7. The Nutmeg Challenge (2022)

The Nutmeg Challenge gained popularity in 2022, encouraging TikTok users to ingest an excessive amount of ground nutmeg, in the hopes of experiencing its hallucinogenic effects. Many users followed this trend blindly, ignorant of the fact that large quantities of nutmeg have terrible side effects. Subsequently, many TikTok users suffered nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and toxic reactions after attempting the challenge. Importantly, an overdose of nutmeg can also lead to serious health complications, including heart problems and seizures. The promotion of this irresponsible behavior as a trend can have very dire consequences.

6. The Milk Crate Challenge (2021)

The crate challenge became a viral sensation on TikTok and reached its peak in August 2021. The challenge involves stacking milk crates into a makeshift staircase and attempting to walk or run up and down them. As the crates are usually unstable and can collapse easily, it led to participants falling and sustaining severe injuries such as broken bones, sprains, and head trauma. During this period, many hospitals warned against participating in the dangerous challenge as it had sent many individuals to the emergency room.

5. Extreme Dieting And Body Shaming Challenges (2018)

Another dangerous trend that has plagued TikTok is body shaming and the promotion of extreme diets. The trend was widely lambasted for promoting eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia. Users were encouraged to create content that promotes unhealthy eating habits and excessive exercise in order to achieve unrealistic body standards. The trend often glamorized these unrealistic body standards and body shamed plus-size people. Furthermore, the trend was criticized for having severe repercussions on the physical and mental healths of those who consume this content, especially vulnerable individuals.

4. The Cha-Cha Slide Challenge (2020)

TikTok has seen a surge of car-related trends that involve car surfing and dangerous stunt driving. However, the Cha-Cha Slide challenge is on another level. It involves participants listening to the popular Cha-Cha Slide song while driving and following the lyrics with their cars. Given the lyrics, this led to many cars erratically swerving on the road and veering into opposite lanes. Moreover, some participants opted to participate in the TikTok challenge on busy roads. Nonetheless, even those who “played it safe” on empty roads were not, in fact, safe. The reckless behavior not only served to endanger the lives of those involved, but also posed a serious threat to the lives of the other road users. Tragically, accidents related to this challenge resulted in severe injuries, which emphasized the need for responsible behavior both on and off the platform.

3. The Choking Game (2020)

The Choking Game, also known as the Blackout Challenge, went viral on TikTok in 2020. This disturbing trend involved participants intentionally choking themselves. They restricted their airflow to achieve a momentary high, or sense of euphoria. Some of these participants employed the use of belts, ropes, or their own hands to strangle themselves. Subsequently, users were reported to have ended up unconscious as a result. This life-threatening and irresponsible “game” further proved that TikTok needed to greatly improve its curation of appropriate content.

2. The Skull Breaker Challenge (2020)

The Skull Breaker Challenge is one of the most notorious TikTok challenges ever. Also known as the Jump Trip challenge, it is a hazardous prank that gained popularity in 2020. The challenge involves three individuals standing in a row. When the person in the middle jumps, the other two on the sides will kick the middle one’s feet from under them, causing the unsuspecting victim to fall hard on their head or back. These pranks often resulted in injuries such as concussions, broken bones, skull fractures, and spinal injuries. Moreover, the trend was greatly bashed because many participants had no idea they were even partaking in it. This further emphasized the need for responsible content creation, as the challenge infamously resulted in a teen breaking her neck.

1. The Fire Challenge (2019)

The appeal of playing with fire exists on and off TikTok. The Fire Challenge led to many users engaging in life-threatening activities, and even suffering terrible burns. The challenge involved participants drenching themselves in flammable substances, setting themselves on fire, and recording it. Although participants were expected to immediately put out the fire, this became difficult for some, due to panic and smoke inhalation. Many people have since been hurt by this challenge. Most notably, a then-12-year-old Tamiyah Landers saw the challenge on YouTube, participated, and suffered severe burns.

