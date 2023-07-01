Flo Milli Announces New Single Dropping Next Week

Flo Milli says that she’s dropping a new single, next week. She made the announcement on Twitter, Saturday, while discussing critics of her rapping over old beats.

“Back in the day when artists jumped on each others beats it was so cool and creative when I do it y’all mad,” Flo Milli wrote in one post, while continuing in another post, “Y’all do know it’s the 50th anniversary of hip hop right y’all know any one of your favorite artists wouldn’t be shit without the artist before them.” She later added: “Ok ya’ll win I’m dropping a new single next week just remember I told you I’m the shit.”

Read More: Latto & Flo Milli Think It’s Important For Women In Rap To Encourage One Another

Flo Milli Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Rapper Flo Milli performs onstage during day 2 of 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Many of Flo Milli’s fans came to her defense in the replies on Twitter. “I’m an old hip hop head,” one user wrote. “These casual rap listeners of today’s generation do not know or understand that MCs back in the day had whole mixtapes rapping over other rap beats. They do not know or forgot that Lil Wayne’s whole mixtape run was him rapping over other known beats.”

Another argued: “The new generation have no idea about jacking for beats. They have no connection to the old songs either. The ones that do have memories tied into the beat. Since mixtapes no longer Jack for beats. It’s kinda a taboo now though. N****s gone complain regardless.”

Flo Milli Announces New Single

Back in the day when artists jumped on each others beats it was so cool and creative when I do it y’all mad — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) July 22, 2023

Ok ya’ll win I’m dropping a new single next week just remember I told you I’m the shit — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) July 22, 2023

Flo Milli released her debut studio album, You Still Here, Ho?, back in 2022. In the time since, she’s released several singles, including her recent song, “B.T.W.,” which pays homage to Too $hort’s hit, “Blow The Whistle.” Be on the lookout for more details about the release of her next single in the coming days.

Read More: Flo Milli Pays Homage To Too $hort With “Flo The Whistle”

[Via]