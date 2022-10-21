The new generation of hitmaking women in Rap is upon us. The list of female rappers who have emerged in recent years has dramatically increased as artists have used social media as a tool to gain the attention of labels. Latto is an artist who has been climbing the ranks of Rap for years after her talents were noticed on Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game, while Flo Milli is within the first few years of her mainstream career.

Flo has been poised as an artist who is “next in line” as her catchy hits often catch the viral attention of social media. In a space where division among entertainers is expected and often encouraged, Latto and Flo came together to talk about an array of topics, including people attempting to create beef.

The two rappers sat down for a chat courtesy of Rolling Stone and spoke of the previous generation supporting their careers.

“I can remember multiple times where they tried to pin us against each other, and it’s like the way we build our strength is by going against that,” said Flo. “Actually saying, ‘Nah, this my sister. I’m gonna show y’all I support her in front of y’all.’ And it’s like, what can you do then?”

Latto said that is important, “especially as young artists coming into the game.”

“People don’t know, every time we was doing interviews for BET, they was like, ‘Oh, Latto showing you love!’ We need that at times,” Latto added. “We all get discouraged, and then that one little recognition from somebody, even if it’s your peer or if it’s someone way bigger than you, it just remotivates you. I remember seeing Cardi say she f*cked with me.”

The ladies agreed that this sort of encouragement helps artists “feel good” about the music they’re making. Of course, because Latto specifically named Cardi B in the chat, some social media users have tried to rehash her internet spat with her former idol, Nicki Minaj.

Check out highlights from Rolling Stone below.

