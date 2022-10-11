Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.

We previously reported on Jadakiss chatting it up about his Top 5 Voices in Hip Hop and The Game sharing his picks for the Top 5 L.A. Rap Albums. This time, Fresh Pair shines a light on T.I. as we learn his choices for the Top 5 Rap Albums from the ATL.

Just Blaze wanted to know Tip’s picks “outside of your discography.”

After taking a moment to think, T.I. first named Outkast’s classic, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. “Goodie Mob, Soul Food,” he added. “Thugger, Slime Season. Future, Dirty Sprite. 21 Savage, his last album. 21 Savage, the one where he got a lot with J. Cole.”

Blaze chimed in to say that he loved 21’s record. As usual, these choices have made for interesting conversations bubbling on social media, especially considering the wide-ranging influence of Atlanta’s music culture.

We’re sure you have a few artists and albums that you believe deserve recognition. Let us know what you think of T.I.’s list and who you would add to your own.