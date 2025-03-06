Bill Murray Finally Breaks Silence On Kelis Dating Rumors

Bill Murray has cleared up the rumors about dating Kelis, saying that while they've known each other for a number of years, the story is untrue. He discussed the iconic singer during an appearance on Sway In The Morning, earlier this week. Murray appeared on the show to promote his new film, Riff Raff.

“I met this girl named Kelis,” Bill told host Sway Calloway. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred. Well, it was false humility again.” He added that he learned of Kellis through the music video for Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 song “Got Your Money.” The actor continued: “I love that video. I watched that and I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?’ It’s so crazy, and I’m going ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ And it was Kelis, and I just had to meet her sometime. And she turned out to be spectacular.”

Are Bill Murray & Kelis Dating?

Bill Murray went on to praise Kelis for her self-confidence. “She bought land in Kenya, in Africa. She’s in Africa,” Murray shared. “She is not afraid of the dark. She just goes out there and goes, ‘Well, I think I’ll just go to Africa and start a farm.'” When asked directly whether he and Kelis did ever date, Murray confirmed they did not. “Hey, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second,” Murray joked. “She might need a plowman down there.”