Elcamino & 38 Spesh Turn Their Series Into A Trilogy With "Martyr's Prayer III"

New York MCs Elcamino and 38 Spesh are relying on their chemistry and haunting production for "Martyr's Prayer III."

Elcamino and 38 Spesh are also sticking with tradition in terms of the production side of things. Up until this record, the latter was responsible for all of the beats. That remains true here and there are some solid and at time catchy instrumentals. One our favorites right now is the opener, "Last Prayer." It takes on a truly haunting persona with ghostly howls and a steady drum pattern. There are plenty others we can give shout-outs to such as "Hustler Highway," the lead single, "Animal Life" and "Offend You." The rapping performances are definitely rock solid as well, but sometimes we feel the beats do outweigh the familiar topical focus and flows. Overall, it's a fine addition to the Martyr's Prayer collection and there is more than enough to revisit from here for sure.

Two Griselda affiliates who have tons of past experience together are teaming up once more. Buffalo's Elcamino and Rochester's 38 Spesh are back again with another entry in the Martyr's Prayer series. This is now the third tape and second album/mixtape of the trio. The second installment, which dropped on October 27, 2023, was an EP with just six tracks. The underground New York duo first introduced this title to us on February 21, 2020. Like its predecessors, Martyr's Prayer III keeps the features to a minimum. The inaugural tape only had one guest in Che Noir. This time, she's replaced Benny The Butcher . He appears on track seven, "Mobile Phone."

