News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
ted nugent
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Politics
Ted Nugent Blasts "Total Idiot" Eminem For Hating Donald Trump
Eminem has been extremely critical of President Donald Trump since he originally ran for office back in 2016.
By
Cole Blake
January 06, 2026