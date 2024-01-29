Young Thug Jail Cell Was Searched Back In 2022, Body Cam Footage Surfaces Online

The YSL RICO trial is still underway.

BYAlexander Cole
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Young Thug is someone who fans have been rooting for over the past couple of years. Overall, this is because he is on trial in the YSL RICO case. If he loses, he could end up in prison for decades. Furthermore, the use of lyrics in this trial sets a dangerous precedent for the future of hip-hop. Ultimately, fans believe that Thug winning would help preserve artistic expression. Moreover, many just want Thug to be around and active in the music game for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, Thugger has been subjected to some invasions of privacy as of late. For instance, a video of himself and Mariah The Scientist on a jail call was leaked online. Overall, it was something that fans didn't exactly want to see. Although many people ended up watching it as it hit their timelines, others were simply a bit uncomfortable while watching it. Now, new footage has surfaced, this time, of officers searching Thugger's jail cell. This footage comes from the officer's bodycams, and you can see what was present in his cell.

Read More: Young Thug's Bond Hearing Has Begun

Young Thug Searched

Overall, the officers were simply doing a routine check for contraband, according to XXL. Throughout their search, they went through magazines and books. Moreover, they inspected the rapper's wall which contained a plethora of photographs. One of these photos just so happened to include Jerrika Karlae, who is Thug's ex. Given what went down with Mariah The Scientist last week, some people are curious about what this could all mean. Regardless, most are simply concerned with Thugger and his jail conditions. It is clear that his privacy is being disrespected right now, and many feel like that is a great injustice.

Hopefully, the YSL RICO trial will tighten up, as for the most part, it has been a mess. Until then, let us know what you think of Thug's treatment in jail, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.