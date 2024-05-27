Denzel Curry Revives His 2012 Raider Klan Mixtape "King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 (Underground Tape 1996)"

Denzel Curry is taking us on a trip down memory lane by reissuing King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 (Underground Tape 1996). This is one of the Carol City, Florida native's earliest bodies of work. In fact, this is a mixtape from the since disbanded group, Raider Klan. Curry left to forge his solo career in 2013, a little bit before the underground posse split.

King Of The Mischievous South would be one of his last efforts with them and it was made when he was an early teen. It dropped on Soundcloud back in 2012, but Curry has decided to bring it back. If you are not familiar with the Raider Klan's sound, they draw a lot of inspiration from Memphis, especially Three 6 Mafia. However, there are also elements of Southern hip-hop, chopped and screwed, the 90s, and more.

Listen To King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 (Underground Tape 1996) By Denzel Curry

https://soundcloud.com/denzelcurryph/sets/king-of-the-mischievious-south

Denzel does calls back to those sounds every once in a while on his newer projects. But King Of The Mischievous takes a full dive into those subgenres to great effect. Marketing this as a mixtape was the right call, as it rough around the edges. However, you can see that Zel had it like that even back then.

What are your thoughts on King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 (Underground Tape 1996) by Denzel Curry? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your takes in the comments. Keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Denzel Curry. Also, stay with us for everything hip-hop.

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 (Underground Tape 1996) Tracklist:

(1996)INTRO(INSIDE NAIVE TEENS RAVEN OPENS) RAVEN MIYAGI-HEADCRACK PROD. SPACEGHOSTPURRP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 96 RAVEN MIYAGI-SLIM OF THE MAGNOLIA PYRAMIDS(R.I.P. SOULJA SLIM) NO LIMIT!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-PHANTAZM 96 CURRY X SPACEGHOSTPURRP ON THE HOOK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-JK THE RAPPER X DENZEL CURRY GANKIN 1993 - 1995!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-LIL UGLY MANE X DENZEL CURRY( RVIDXR KLVN)- TWISTIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI- RUBEN SLIKK X DENZEL CURRY DEMONZ ON MY MIND!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CSPG RAIDER KLAN RAVEN MIYAGI-CREEP CREEP DEVILZ!!!!!!! 93 (1993) GOLD TEETH AND A GLOCK!!!!!!!!!! THE CREEPERS SONG RAVEN MIYAGI-ONE LIFE TO LIVE (R.I.P. CHYNAMAN)!!!!!!!! 94 DJ KIRBY-SLIKK X DENZEL CURRY X SPACEGHOSTPURRP - RVIDXR KLVN PHONK SCREWED X CHOPPED DJ KIRBY RAVEN MIYAGI-DJ PAUL MIXXIN X JUICY J!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 95 (1991) RVVXN MIYVGI CVRRY !!!!!!! INTERLUDE FREESTYLE RAVEN MIYAG- DENZEL CURRY X JK THE RAPPER FANG X RVIDXR SMOKED OUT LOCCED OUT!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-RUBEN SLIKK X DENZEL CURRY X SPACEGHOSTPURRP RAIDER KLAN PHONK FREESTYLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-PLANET SHROOMS SUPA SORTAHUMAN X DENZEL CURRY X SIMMIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAVEN MIYAGI-KLVN SHXT SIMMIE X CURRY X DECE X RUBEN SLIKK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PROD. MR. B FREEBASE (1997)OUTRO(OPENS UNDERGROUND TRILL RAGING OUTBURST)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

