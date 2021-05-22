BKTHERULA
- SongsBktherula Drops Vivid Single "CRAYON," Plus A Big Future UpdateThe off-sync femcee is back and she has a big announcement. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBktherula Joins On The Radar For A New Freestyle "IT WASN'T ME"Bktherula continues her hot 2023 with a quick and blistering single. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBktherula And NBA YoungBoy Get Into Their Melodic Bag On "CRAZY GIRL P2"Bktherula spots the craziness on part two of "CRAZY GIRL."By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert & Bobbi Althoff Link Up At Bktherula Concert: VideoBobbi Althoff and Sexyy Red seem to be two of rap's favourite women right now.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBktherula Remakes "THROUGH 2 U" With Ski Mask The Slump GodBk and Ski Mask's similarities matched perfectly on the new edition of this track.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsBktherula Drops Two-Pack Of Songs "Keep da K / Coupe"Bktherula is here with her first release of 2022.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsBKTHERULA Delivers Psychedelic Tracks On New Album "LOVE BLACK"BKTHERULA is back with 16 new tracks on her project "LOVE BLACK."By Alexander Cole
- NewsBKTHERULA & Matt Ox Team Up For Off The Wall Banger "PLACEMENT"BKTHERULA and Matt Ox get experimental on their new collaborative track "PLACEMENT."By Alexander Cole
- NewsBktherula Sticks To Her Guns On "Not Wock"Bktherula is keeping listeners on their toes with the spacy new track "Not Wock."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsBKTHERULA Goes Off On Chaotic New Single "Blue"BKTHERULA continues her ascension in the rap world with the energetic new single "Blue."By Alexander Cole