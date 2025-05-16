Bktherula Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign On Vibey Single "BBGIRLGOSLOW"

Bktherula is dropping her new album "LUCY" very soon and today, she dropped off a new single with Ty Dolla $ign.

Bktherula is an artist who continues to grow and become a fan-favorite. At festivals, she has made he presence known and the performances have made people check out the music. Overall, with each project she has shown tremendous evolution and that continues to be the case in 2025.

Next month, the artist is set to drop off a brand-new album called LUCY and this has led to some new singles that are certainly getting attention. The latest single from the artist actually features none other than Ty Dolla $ign. Whenever Ty is involved, you know the song is going to be a melodic one.

That is exactly what we get here as Bktherula gives us a sticky hook with some lovely vocals. This goes great with the production from SimmyAuto and 9lives. As for Ty Dolla $ign, his guest verse is a solid one which should not be a surprise to anyone. He always brings it and that is the case on "BBGIRLSOSLOW."

With these new singles making waves, we cannot wait to hear LUCY in its entirety, very soon. This is a project that could helps us start the summer off right. Moreover, it is an album that we could be hearing a lot of outside during festival season, which would be very ideal. Only time will tell whether or not this new album from Bktherula lives up to the expectations.

Bktherula ft. Ty Dolla $ign - BBGIRLGOSLOW

Quotable Lyrics:

Rula Santana, get money
I drop what I want, then the racks start comin’
I walk in a section, then the trap start jumpin’
Yeah, she like the way that I’m sayin’ it
(Scatt, scatt) Super swaggin’

