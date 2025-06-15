Bktherula Builds Hype For Her New Album, "LUCY," With Hard-Hitting Single, "DUMB SH*T"

Bktherula also dropped a music video for the new single, "DUMB SH*T," featuring creative visuals directed by YungTacc.

Bktherula has shared another single from her upcoming album, LUCY, once again teaming up with producer SimmyAuto for the song, "DUMB SH*T." The track features Bk's characteristically confident and quick-hitting flows, emphasized by a gritty energy. “'DUMB SH*T' was honestly just a conversation I was having with the microphone…raw thoughts, questions, suggestions and a whole lot of dumb sh*t," she said in a press release.

Along with the release, Bk starred in a music video directed by YungTacc to promote the single. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the song. "She deserves to be on top. This sh*t crazy. Foot been on necks since quarantine," one user wrote. Another added: "BK REALLY SPITTIN. Underground in trouble if she keep this flow up."

LUCY will be dropping in full on June 27. The project features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, and KayCyy. It marks her first full-length release since 2024's Lvl5 P2. According to a press release, LUCY will tackle "themes of ascension, creative awakening, and spiritual transformation."

Fans will be able to catch Bktherula at a pair of music festivals this summer. Later this month, she'll be performing at The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2025 in Chicago. Other artists in the lineup include Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Quavo, and more. In August, Bk will be making an appearance at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2025 in Montreal. Performers at that event include Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, and Jorja Smith, among many others.

Bktherula - "DUMB SH*T"

Quotable Lyrics:

Now you tight, b*tch, left yo' ass for a d*ke
Blackball me 'cause I don't wanna sign
Yeah, but God got me, so I'm finna be fine
I'm anointed, man, it should be a crime

