Bktherula Returns With Genre-Bending Full-Length Album "LUCY"

Bketherula is an exciting artist who always manages to out-do herself with each new album. Overall, that has certainly been the case with the lead up to LUCY, her newest full-length project. Fans had been waiting a while for this new album, and it is finally here.
There are 17 tracks here, and interestingly enough, there aren't a ton of features to be found. While we do hear Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, and KayCyy on this album, Bktherula mostly handles things all by herself.
Throughout the tracklist, we get some interesting references. For instance, the infamous Adult Swim music is sampled on the appropriately titled "ADULT SWIM." Meanwhile, the song "LOVESEXDREAM" is an interpretation of A$AP Rocky's classic song "L$D."
In between all of those references, we get some genre-bending moments. The energy all over the album is punk-rock in a sense, but maintains those hip-hop sensibilities. If you are a big fan of Bktherula, then this album is definitely going to be one that you want to listen to throughout the weekend. There are certainly some tracks here that are worthy of being added to your playlists.
This is the kind of energy that you want to hear during the Summer. It is also an energy that will do well throughout the festival season. Hopefully, Bktherula continues down this path.
Bktherula - LUCY
Tracklist:
- DROPWHENIDROP
- LOVESEXDREAMS
- BBGIRLGOSLOW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 9lives) [prod. by 9lives & Simmyauto]
- ADULT SWIM (prod. by skaiwater, Bktherula & VANO 3000)
- I FEEL LIKE (Skit)
- BLEHT
- DELILAH (prod. by Simmyauto)
- ABSTRACT
- EUPHORIA (feat. Joey Bada$$ & KayCyy)
- DUMB SHIT (prod. by Simmyauto)
- RIP
- OCB
- PICKUPTHEPHONE
- NO CONTACT
- BIG FEELINGS
- LOOKALIVE
- I KNOW (Skit)