Bktherula Flips Vano3000’s Viral "Adult Swim" For Her First Single Since "LVL5 P2"

Bktherula has shared her first single since the release of her acclaimed 2024 project, LVL5 P2. On the new song, "Adult Swim," she samples Vano3000’s viral “Adult Swim” edit of BADBADNOTGOOD‘s “Time Moves Slow." After rapping about Kobe Bryant, having money in the bank, smoking weed, and more, she finished the brief track by singing her own version of the lyrics: "Running away is easy (Ooh) / It's the leaving that's hard." In the comments section of Bktherula's lyric video on YouTube, fans have been showing love for the song. "Kept this on repeat to keep the suicidal thoughts away. 18 hrs after you dropped it till now and most likely for a while after this. W song thank you," one fan wrote. Another added: "Visuals got me tripping!!! Love it! And I love the chorus."
Earlier this year, Bk spoke with HotNewHipHop about LVL5 P2, at which time she discussed landing high-profile collaborations like JID and Cash Cobain on the project, her social media presence, and more. She'll also be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami, later this year. Check out "Adult Swim" on YouTube below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bktherula on HotNewHipHop.
Bktherula Returns With New Song, "Adult Swim"
Quotable Lyrics:
What? Hit that lil' ho with the Glock
Sexy-ass b*tch, got that cut on her rock
Safe house, I got that swag unlocked
Rula Santana, they hating me bad
But I'm prayed up, so I'm loving you back
[Via]