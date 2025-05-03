Bktherula Gets Brutally Honest On Banger Track "DELILAH"

Bktherula is among the most interesting names in the underground scene thanks to her combination of melodic and trap banger stylings. She's impossible to place in one box, and she'd prefer to keep it that way. Her latest single "DELILAH" comes off the heels of a 2024 where BK dropped a new mixtape, the well-received LVL5 P2. She also opened for Ice Spice on the European leg of her Y2K! tour. It was a notable year for Bktherula, and now she'll look to have an even more impressive run this year.

"DELILAH" bangs, with the beat sounding like something fans may hear on a Playboi Carti album. Lyrically, Bktherula makes allusions to religious imagery of betrayal and seduction (referring to Delilah and Jezebel while also "thanking Jesus Christ" she didn't marry one of her exes) while also making overtures to a woman she desperately wants to be with. It's a strong track with a lot of charisma, which is something that BK does not lack at all. "DELILAH" is also set to be on her upcoming album, Lucy. BK has yet to announce a release date for the project. However, her repeated "Lucy soon" posts on social media suggests that she is not too far away from dropping it. It will be interesting to see what her next project sounds like. "DELILAH" is very much worth your time, and you can take a listen to it below.

Bktherula - "DELILAH"

Quotable Lyrics: